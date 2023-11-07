LogRhythm Expands R&D Investment in India to Boost Regional Cyber Resilience

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) LogRhythm’s CEO, Chris O'Malley, will meet with customers and partners in India during the week commencing 6th November to address their biggest cybersecurity challenges



New Delhi, India, 7 November 2023 – LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, has expanded its Research and Development (R&D) investment and customer support in India to provide tailored and scalable cybersecurity solutions to organizations in the region. The strategic expansion sees LogRhythm double its allocated R&D center resources in India and appoint Nandan Patil as Regional Director of India Subcontinent. The new developments mark a critical milestone for LogRhythm and its Indian customers, providing new security capabilities and expertise and streamlining its existing products and services.



LogRhythm’s CEO, Chris O’Malley, will meet with customers and partners in India during the week commencing 6th November to drive this strategic expansion forward. His visit will further strengthen LogRhythm’s commitment to customer satisfaction by gathering first-hand feedback on their cybersecurity priorities and challenges. He will leverage this insight to boost Indian organization’s cybersecurity resilience with the most efficient solutions to monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberthreats.



“India continues to be a top target for nation-state actors when it comes to cyberattacks. As ransomware continues to evolve in sophistication it is more important than ever for India to have robust cybersecurity solutions and expertise to protect its digital growth. This is a key driver behind our investment push in the country,” said Chris O'Malley, CEO of LogRhythm. “LogRhythm’s unwavering commitment to providing continuous quarterly innovation to our customers stands apart in the cybersecurity industry, and our newly released cloud-native platform is just one example of this. I look forward to meeting our Indian customers and partners and talking to them in person to understand their unique cybersecurity challenges and needs and align our strategic investments accordingly.”



LogRhythm’s investment in India also sees the appointment of Nandan Patil as Regional Director of India Subcontinent. Over the past 3 years, Nandan has established a dedicated team to build LogRhythm’s presence in India from the ground up and support its customers’ ever-changing security requirements. He will oversee account management and work closely with LogRhythm’s customers and partners to help them navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape.



“The growth we have achieved in the Indian market in just 3 years is a true testament to the devotion of my team. Our goal is to make cybersecurity accessible for all organizations, enabling them to defend against the most pertinent modern cyberthreats. LogRhythm’s investment in India will truly change the game when it comes to supporting overwhelmed security teams,” said Nandan Patil, Regional Director of India Subcontinent. “I am honored to be appointed as LogRhythm’s Regional Director of India and can’t wait to serve our local customers with laser-focused cybersecurity support driven by our expanded resources. Our investment in R&D and on-the-ground presence in India is a massive step forward as we boost cyber resilience for organizations of all sizes, across all industries.”



LogRhythm is committed to delivering new product innovations, services, and integrations every 90 days to defend its customers’ critical assets from emerging threats. This quarter, product innovations helped security teams bridge skill gaps, cut log source onboarding time, and enhance contextualization into threats.



About LogRhythm



LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.



With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.



