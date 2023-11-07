White Hat Academy: Bridging Digital Skills For Success In India

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 6, 2023 1:08 am - The world is moving forward with businesses shifting online, and India is equally catching up with the digitalized era.

The world is moving forward with businesses shifting online, and India is equally catching up with the digitalized era. However, despite the huge demand in the market, the country still lacks professionals to bridge the gap. White Hat Academy emerges as a beacon of learning, aiming to equip individuals with the tools and expertise needed to excel in the dynamic world of digital marketing. White Hat Academy aims to bridge this gap by providing 10+ in-demand skills at affordable prices to help young minds reach new heights.

Top Courses Provided by White Hat Academy

White Hat Academy steps into this educational landscape as a trusted institution committed to cultivating a workforce of adept digital marketing professionals. Recognizing the existing gap between the demand for skilled experts and the availability of resources, the academy takes a bold step forward to fill this void.

Digital Marketing: The heartbeat of online success lies in digital marketing. White Hat Academy understands this well and delivers a comprehensive course that goes beyond the basics. Led by seasoned professionals and certifications from industry giants like Google and Microsoft, students delve into the core of digital marketing. From learning the complexities of search engine optimization to understanding the potential of social media, this course paves the way for a lucrative career for every digital marketing enthusiast.

SAP: In the era of Information Technology, SAP expertise can take you to success easily. White Hat Academy acknowledges this by offering a course that explores SAP in various dimensions, from ABAP to SAP HANA 2.0. As SAP continues to gain traction, the academy prepares students not only with knowledge but also with a chance to attain SAP Global Certification-an industry-recognized badge of proficiency.

Web Development: The pillars of the virtual world-HTML, CSS, and PHP-are comprehensively taught at White Hat Academy. With an emphasis on practical skills, students emerge well-versed in the world of web development, equipped with the ability to craft engaging and functional websites.

Content writing: Content is the heartbeat of online engagement, and White Hat Academy recognizes its value. A dedicated content writing course empowers students with the skills to curate compelling content that resonates with audiences, meeting the growing demand for skilled content creators.

Web Design: UI/UX design takes center stage in an era where user experiences define success. White Hat Academy's UI/UX courses delve deep into the art of designing interfaces that seamlessly connect with users. From understanding color psychology to mastering design tools, students emerge with the prowess to shape engaging digital experiences.

Located in Kolkata, it operates as a sister company of SERP Consultancy, boasting a legacy of excellence in education. By blending theoretical knowledge with practical application, White Hat Academy ensures that each graduate is well-prepared to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.