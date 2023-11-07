Seychelles: First Baby Delivered At The St Mary's Hospital On La Digue

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of congratulations to proud mother Queency Ah-Kong, following the arrival of her baby as the first infant born at the St Mary's Hospital on La Digue.

The baby girl was safely delivered yesterday (6th November) at 6pm by Nurse Mid-wife, Denise Cousin and her team.

"Since coming into operation last month, the St Mary's Hospital has welcomed its first little

'Diguoise'. Congratulations to the proud mother Queency and the family. I am pleased to see new health services which were otherwise done on Mahe, now being offered in our inner islands.

Congratulations also to the St Mary's Hospital team working to ensure the new hospital delivers quality service to the La Digue Community and its visitors"

