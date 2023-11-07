Russia Criticizes Israeli Occupation Over Nuclear Weapons 'Option' Against Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Russia called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take measures against the Israeli occupation on its remarks regarding the use of nuclear weapons as an "option" against the Gaza Strip.

In a statement to Russia's TV on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wondered where does the IAEA stand regarding the call of Israeli occupation's Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu on bombing Gaza with nuclear weapons.

The minister's statement is an official confession that the Israeli occupation aggressors owns nuclear weapons, she added.

This statement makes it clear why the Israeli occupation force opposes turning the Middle East into a nuclear free zone, Zakharova said.

Zakharova also accused the US of facilitating ownership of nuclear weapons for the Israeli occupation. (end)

