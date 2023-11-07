Seoul: US Increased Deployment Of Strategic Assets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The US has increased the deployment of nuclear-capable bombers and other strategic assets to South Korea to reassure its security commitment to Seoul as it issues warnings to North Korea, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, said Yonhap News Agency.

"Deployment of (strategic assets) reassures the US commitment to the Korean people and gives warning to the Kim Jong-un regime, and North Korea has responded (to the move)," the ministry said.

"We believe North Korea is feeling threatened, and the frequency and intensity of the threat has also increased," it added.

North Korea has ratcheted up its nuclear threat by amending the constitution in September to enshrine the policy of strengthening its nuclear force, with leader Kim Jong-un pledging to accelerate production of nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang has launched a flurry of ballistic missile tests since last year, including a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in April and July. It also made two failed attempts to put a military spy satellite into orbit earlier this year.

In response to growing security concerns, a US B-52 strategic bomber landed on South Korean soil in October for the first time, while a US nuclear-capable submarine made a port call at the Busan Naval Base in February for the first time since 1981.

In addition, South Korean and US officials jointly observed an intercontinental ballistic missile test at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California last week. (end)

