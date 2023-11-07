Gov't-Parliament Cooperation Must Continue To Serve Citizens - Fin. Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Finance Minister Fahad Al-Jarallah said Tuesday cooperation with the National Assembly should continue for the service of the nation and citizens.

Al-Jarallah, in a statement, said he would be meeting with members of the National Assembly's Finance and Economy Committee on Thursday to discuss a government proposal to increase pension for retirees.

This proposal, he added, was at the behest of the political leadership and would be approved in next parliamentary session once completed.

Al-Jarallah said the government would also propose improving living conditions of public and private sectors' workers, and that teams from the Ministry and Public Institute for Social Security were preparing the ground for these proposals.

The Minister also underlined importance of economic reforms to guarantee sustainable financial status of the State, as well as achieving justice and equality among citizens.

"The government approach will encourage citizens to work in the private sectors, which is a major element in the national economy," he said. (end)

