Kuwait PM Receives Supreme Judicial Council Pres., Qatari Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday the President of the Supreme Judicial Council Counselor and the head of the Court of Cassation Dr. Adel Bouresli, Deputy President of the Qatari Court of Cassation Thaqeel Bin Sayer Al-Shammari, and his accompanying delegation.

Director of the Office of the Prime Minister Hamad Al-Amer and Court of Cassation Undersecretary and member of the Supreme Judicial Council Counselor Khaled Al-Muzaini attended the meeting. (end)

