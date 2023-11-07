Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Saudi Invitation To Attend Extraordinary Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday, on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, an invitation from the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to attend the extraordinary session of the Arab Summit to be held in Riyadh on November 11.

During their meeting, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud handed the invitation to His Highness the Crown Prince.

Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and several other senior officials attended the meeting. (end)

