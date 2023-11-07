Brussels-Based Int'l Crisis Group: Attacks By Settlers In West Bank Spiking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank are spiking with attention focused on Gaza, the International Crisis Group (ICG) said in a report.

Since Hamasآ's operation on October seventh and Israelآ's subsequent bombardment and ground operations in Gaza, the West Bank -- which in 2023 to date has already seen its deadliest year since 2005 -- was also in turmoil, with the number of violent incidents climbing sharply, said the Brussels-based International think tank in its report published late Monday.

Over 130 Palestinians have been killed, 43 of them children. Most were the victims of Israeli soldiers' fire, but eight of them, including one child, were gunned down by settler militias, sometimes in army uniform, it noted.

Israel has kept the West Bank under lockdown since the Hamas operation, with heavy restrictions on movement between cities. It has also conducted an intense campaign of arrests, detaining over 1,700 Palestinians, said the report.

With all eyes on Gaza, the West Bank is at its most combustible. Settlers have taken advantage of the situation by stepping up abuse of Palestinians in a calculated effort to seize control of more land, it warned. (end)

