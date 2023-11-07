Lawmakers Meet With Chinese Ambassador, Discuss Ties, Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Khaldoun Hayna has affirmed that His Majesty King Abdullah II's addresses in international forums have been characterized by clarity and candor, emphasizing the collective responsibility of all parties towards the distressing and painful situation in the Gaza Strip.Hayna said that the Gaza Strip is currently enduring war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces. These acts have culminated in a catastrophic series of brutal events.He elucidated that halting these war crimes necessitates concerted endeavors to enforce and abide by internationally sanctioned laws and resolutions. This, in turn, will foster global peace and security while bolstering the Palestinians in their pursuit of legitimate rights.The lawmaker made the remarks during a Committee's meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Amman Chen Chuandong on Tuesday. He underscored the strong ties between the two friendly nations, spanning political, economic, and cultural spheres.These relations are characterized as both distinct and historically significant, aligning with the shared visions of leaderships of both countries.The MP emphasized the imperative to fortify and elevate these relations beyond their current state.He called upon the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and support His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts towards attaining a comprehensive and equitable resolution to the Palestinian predicament.Additionally, Hayna called on the international community to support the Hashemite custodianship of the holy sites in Jerusalem (Al-Quds Al-Sharif).He also highlighted the substantial strain faced by Jordan in terms of resources and infrastructure, stemming from multiple waves of refugees received over recent years.The Chinese ambassador reiterated his country's steadfast support for Jordan's stance and endeavors towards peace, as well as for the rights of the Palestinian people.He emphasized that the Palestinian issue transcends borders, affecting the global community as a whole.He stated that China collaborates with Jordan and all relevant parties to seek a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue. Simultaneously, he stressed the significance of parliamentary cooperation in light of current regional events.He elucidated that China works in tandem with the Kingdom and Arab nations to facilitate successful negotiations aimed at halting Israeli aggression in Gaza.He condemned the dual standards applied on the international stage and the deceptive narratives propagated by Israel, which mislead Western public opinion.He said that the Palestinians are deprived of equitable living conditions and asserted the necessity for them to establish a sovereign state on their land. This, he said, would establish security and stability across the region.With regard to relations between Jordan and China, Chen underscored the need for heightened trade exchanges and increased student mobility between the two nations.