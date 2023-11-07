Qatar Imports 103 Tons Of Jordanian Dates In 10 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- The local market in Qatar imported about 103 tons of Jordanian dates during the first 10 months of this year.Recent figures reported by Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority website on Tuesday stated that the Qatari market's imports of Jordanian dates recorded a growth of 10.6 percent, compared to 92 tons imported during the first 10 months of 2022.According to statements made by Qatari traders to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), there will be a continuous increase in Qatar's imports of Jordanian dates in the coming period. This increase is in response to the high demand that coincides with the 2023 International Horticultural Exposition, or Expo 2023, hosted by Doha from October 2, 2023, to March 28, 2024. During the exhibition, the number of visitors to Qatar is expected to reach about three million.