Engineers Association Delivers Protest Letter To UN Resident Coordinator Over Gaza Massacres

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- In a show of solidarity and condemnation, President of the Jordanian Engineers Association, Ahmed Zu'bi, submitted a formal protest letter to the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, addressing the ongoing series of massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip since October 7.The Association, along with other professional unions, organized a solidarity march on Monday to express their grave concern and condemnation of Israel's unrelenting aggression in Gaza, commencing at the Professional Syndicates Complex in Amman and concluding at the United Nations headquarters in the Shmeisani area.The demonstration aimed to raise awareness and demand immediate action to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for a halt to the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.During the march, they emphasized that the Israeli occupation is continuing its brutal assault on Gaza by land, sea, and air, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, including children, women, and the elderly.The Association, as well as the demonstrators, urged the United Nations to take immediate and resolute action by enforcing international law on Israel, in response to the humanitarian violations committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which have garnered worldwide condemnation.