Senate President Meets Yemeni, Chilean Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez on Tuesday separately met with Yemeni ambassador Jalal Faqira and Chilean Ambassador Jorge Tagle to discuss relations and regional developments.During his meeting with the Yemeni envoy, Fayez reiterated Jordan's support for Yemen in restoring security, stability, and unity and ending the people's suffering by reaching political solutions that end the Yemeni crisis.Fayez emphasized the importance of uniting Arab efforts to end the Israeli occupation's genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.Faqira appreciated Jordan's supportive stance towards Yemen and their willingness to cooperate with Jordan in various fields, as well as His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts toward the unity of the Arab community and the defense of Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause.At his meeting with the Chilean envoy, Fayez underlined the need to strengthen economic cooperation between Jordan and Chile by increasing trade volume and removing obstacles hindering economic ties.Thanking Chile for its support for Arab causes, Fayez urged the international community to work together to put an end to the occupation forces' war crimes and massacres in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. "Israel must not continue its violation of international law without being held accountable," he added.Tagle praised His Majesty for his pivotal role in bringing peace to the region and restoring security and stability, which was appreciated by everyone.