Jordanian-German Center For Employment Opportunities Inaugurated

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Minister of Labor Nadia Rawabdeh on Tuesday inaugurated the German-Jordanian Center for Labor Mobility for Jordanians seeking to work in Germany.The new center's establishment follows royal directives to the government, prompted by a recent visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Berlin. Its primary mission is to provide a pathway for qualified and skilled Jordanian workers to access the German job market, offering them essential information, advice, and tailored training opportunities to meet specific skill demands.During the official ceremony, held in the presence of Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, Rawabdeh underlined the government's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Germany, with a focus on enhancing the vocational and technical training system in Jordan and streamlining the employment of highly qualified Jordanian professionals in Germany.Federal Minister Schulze emphasized that the center's inauguration marks a significant first step towards creating employment prospects for skilled Jordanian workers and meeting the German labor market's need for specialized expertise.She also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Jordan and Germany, aiming to optimize the potential of Jordanian talents in Germany and fostering knowledge exchange across various industries.