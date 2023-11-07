Qatar to Host 17ᵗʰ Annual GPCA Forum This December

(MENAFN- GPCA) Doha, Qatar, 07 November 2023 – The 17th Annual GPCA Forum, the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) flagship event, hosted by QatarEnergy, will take place for the first time in Qatar National Convention Centre, Doha from 4-6 December 2023.



H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and President & CEO, QatarEnergy, will deliver a Ministerial address on the morning of Day 1, 4 December, while Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO, SABIC and Chairman, GPCA, will present the Welcome remarks. Held under the theme ‘Mobilizing Chemistry for Impactful Transformation’, the forum will unpack important themes, from the clean energy transition to the role of chemistry in sustainability, industry consolidation, future of trade, the global macroeconomic outlook, innovation, and much more.



Leading chemical industry CEOs from the region and globally will converge for three days of knowledge sharing and networking with over 2,500 delegates over 9,900-square-meters of exhibition space. Qatar National Convention Centre, the region’s largest exhibition center, will host the Annual GPCA Forum for the first time with some of the world’s most influential industry figures speaking at the grand event.



Karen McKee, President ExxonMobil Product Solutions, ExxonMobil; Adriano Alfani, CEO, Versalis; and Jean-Marc Gilson, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Chemicals, will participate in a special CEO session on the morning on Day 1, while Dr. Mohammed Al-Mulla, MD & CEO, QAPCO and Vice-Chairman, GPCA, will welcome delegates on the second day of the Forum.



Other esteemed speakers at this year’s event include:



• Peter Vanacker, CEO, LyondellBasell

• Nadia Al Hajji, CEO, PIC

• Tom Crotty, Group Director, Ineos

• Paul Smith, MD – Global Head of Chemicals, Citi

• Mutlaq H. Al-Morished, CEO, TASNEE

• Gina Fyffe, CEO, Integra Petrochemicals

• Jean Sentenac, CEO & Chairman of the Board, Axens

• Dr. Wolfram Stichert, CEO, hte GmbH

• Bob Maughon, EVP, Sustainability, Technology & Innovation and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, SABIC, and Chairman, R&I Committee, GPCA

• Bryan Glover, Chief Growth Officer, Honeywell PMT



This year, the forum will return in a spectacular format, bringing a variety of new and improved features, an extended conference program and ample exhibition opportunities. For the first time delegates will immerse themselves in the inaugural Solutions Xchange – an interactive knowledge-sharing platform, providing practical solutions and insights designed to shape the chemical industry’s future. The GPCA Symposium will return for its second edition from 4-5 December under the theme ‘The Future of Procurement’ facilitated by Kearney.



The 5th GPCA Legacy Awards “Al-Rowad” will also take place on Day 1 to recognize one outstanding chemical industry pioneer for their contribution to the evolution of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf. The 2nd edition of the GPCA Youth Forum will take place from 4-6 December 2023 to offer a holistic networking experience to over 400 attendees. Finally, delegates will experience the GCC Petrochemicals Journey, meticulously curated for the event, as well as the Sustainability District designed to highlight the industry’s sustainable practices.



Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “Time is fast approaching for the 17th Annual GPCA Forum, which will be hosted this December for the very first time in Qatar, the birthplace of the petrochemical industry in the region. As the home to the region’s second largest petrochemical sector, Qatar is a beacon of investment opportunities, innovation and knowledge sharing not just for chemical and petrochemical firms in the region but also for industry players globally. I would like to thank our host QatarEnergy for facilitating three insightful days full of networking, learning and collaboration. I would also like to thank our esteemed speakers for joining us this year to share their invaluable perspectives with peers from across the globe.”







