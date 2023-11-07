AlpFin Announces New Partnership with Lucera and LumeFX Integration

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Global 7 November 2023 – Alp Financial Ltd (AlpFin) the global trading technology service provider for institutional clients and Lucera Financial Infrastructures LLC have today announced a new partnership has been formed. The mutually beneficial collaboration integrates Lucera’s LumeFX suite within AlpFin’s service offering in both LD4 (London) and NY4 (New York) data centres. LumeFX is well-known within the institutional trading space for its robust capabilities to support agency brokers - such as AlpFin - to enhance trading strategies and optimise performance.



Chris Ling, CEO at Alp Financial commented on the new partnership saying:



“We are delighted to be announcing our partnership with Lucera, one of the world’s leading connectivity, trading, and distribution software providers for institutional financial services. We decided to take this step forward and enhance our internal Forex connectivity to cater to our rapidly expanding client base across emerging and frontier markets.”



“At AlpFin we take great pride in continuously listening to our clients and increasing our service offering to ensure we are always leading in the field of trading technology and liquidity trends. Utilizing our advanced trading infrastructure and state-of-the-art connectivity, AlpFin is well-positioned to elevate its service offering. We are proud to be delivering unmatched market access at execution speeds rarely seen in today’s market.”



Peter Durkan, CEO at Lucera Financial Infrastructures LLC, commented:



We are delighted to welcome AlpFin - a leading trading solutions and liquidity service provider - to the Lucera family of clients. LumeFX coupled with our high-performance global connectivity ensures AlpFin have access to a powerful on-demand offering 24/7. We believe the combined service offerings complement each other to deliver an outstanding trading experience. Lucera's state-of-the-art technology and robust network architecture ensures the AlpFin team can focus on supporting their clients and continue to deliver exceptional service – while we take care of the rest.



The liquidity management team - including Andrea Sanna, Head of Liquidity Management at Alp Financial and Stefan Chilingirian, also on the Liquidity Management team - were in the research and decision making process when it came to shortlisting and selecting a connectivity partner.



AlpFin have recently been in the news with reports of their liquidity and operations team rapidly expanding. In the last month the firm has hired Ben Cross Senior Operation’s Analyst who is based out of London and handles the processes across data centres, supports the Liquidity Management team and is the first point of contact for clients and third-party vendors.







