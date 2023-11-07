Iran achieves milestone in cereal output, reaching 21.2 million tons in current crop year

(MENAFN) In the most recent Crop Prospects and Food Situation report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), it has been revealed that Iran has achieved a notable milestone in its cereal production. The report indicates that cereal production in Iran has reached an impressive 21.2 million tons during the current crop year.



This represents a commendable two percent increase compared to the previous year, when the country's cereal output amounted to 20.6 million tons.



The FAO's evaluation has positioned Iran as the fourth-largest cereal producer in the Asian region. A closer look at the data reveals that Iran's wheat production has demonstrated significant growth, rising from 13 million tons in the 2022 crop year to a noteworthy 13.5 million tons in the current year. Furthermore, rice production in Iran has maintained stability, standing at 3.5 million tons in the current year, mirroring the figures of the previous crop year.



The FAO's report also brings to light the substantial cereal stocks held by Iran for the current year, totaling 12.1 million tons. This figure reflects an increase of 100,000 tons compared to the previous year, signifying Iran's robust capacity in cereal storage.



With this volume of cereal stocks, Iran has secured the fourth position in the global ranking. Notably, China leads the world with a staggering 399 million tons of cereal stocks, followed by India with 64 million tons, and Turkey with 12.7 million tons, occupying the second and third places, respectively.



This increase in cereal production and stockpiling positions Iran as a significant player in the regional and global agricultural landscape, contributing to its food security and potentially impacting international food markets.

