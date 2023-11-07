Novomed: The Fastest-Growing Elective Healthcare Provider In The UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 12:45 PM

Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM

Since it was established, Novomed has continuously set new standards in healthcare services, ensuring the well-being of its patients. With over 600 employees, nine state-of-the-art centres across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and two elective surgery hospitals, Novomed offers specialised care across various fields, including plastic surgery, dermatology, cardiology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, functional medicine, and more. These facilities collectively provide a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem that addresses a wide range of medical needs.

Exceptional expertise

At the heart of Novomed's commitment to exceptional healthcare are its more than 120 Western-trained doctors and surgeons. These seasoned medical professionals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their practice, ensuring that each patient receives the highest quality of care. With backgrounds in prestigious institutions worldwide, Novomed's doctors and surgeons are dedicated to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and techniques. They collaborate closely with their patients, offering personalised care that caters to individual needs.

The power of functional medicine

Novomed's unique approach to healthcare sets it apart from conventional medical practices. The incorporation of functional medicine is at the core of its philosophy. Functional medicine seeks to understand the patient as a whole, rather than just treating isolated symptoms. This approach delves into the intricacies of a patient's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, offering a more comprehensive understanding of their health. By addressing the underlying causes of illnesses and imbalances, Novomed empowers its patients to achieve lasting wellness and longevity.

Functional medicine is particularly crucial in an age where many health conditions are interconnected and influenced by various factors. Novomed's physicians take the time to build a deep understanding of their patients, creating individualised treatment plans that may encompass dietary changes, lifestyle adjustments, and cutting-edge therapies. The goal is not just to alleviate symptoms but to foster sustained well-being.

Pioneering plastic surgery

In addition to its outstanding healthcare services, Novomed has made groundbreaking strides in plastic surgery. Novomed's plastic surgery hospital is a remarkable establishment, proudly leading the way as the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi. The hospital is staffed by an all-female team of surgeons, doctors, and nurses, ensuring a unique, comfortable experience for citizens and residents of the UAE.

Novomed's team of talented female professionals offers a fresh perspective and a compassionate approach to their patients, allowing individuals to feel comfortable and confident in their care. Whether it's a reconstructive procedure or an aesthetic surgery, Novomed's plastic surgery hospital ensures that each patient's unique needs and goals are addressed with the utmost care and professionalism.

A patient-centered approach

Novomed's commitment to providing bespoke services ensures that every individual receives tailored, compassionate care. From the moment a patient walks through the door to post-treatment follow-ups, Novomed's patient-centred approach is evident in every aspect of care.

Patients at Novomed can expect a supportive and caring environment where they are active participants in their healthcare journey. The collaborative relationship between the patient and their healthcare team ensures that treatment plans are not only effective but also aligned with the patient's values and goals.

A vision for a healthier, holistic future

In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, Novomed stands as a symbol of innovation and excellence. Its commitment to offering cutting-edge medical facilities and services, highly trained experts, functional medicine, and a groundbreaking approach to plastic surgery demonstrates a vision for a healthier, more holistic future in the UAE.

As Novomed continues to expand and evolve, it remains dedicated to its mission of empowering patients to achieve lasting wellness and vitality. Its relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare, combined with its pioneering approach to diversity in plastic surgery, paints a promising picture for the future of healthcare in the region.