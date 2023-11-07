Egypt's Foreign Trade Reaches $110.407Bn In 2022/23: CBE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) reported that the volume of Egypt's foreign trade during the fiscal year 2022/2023 was about $110, consisting of $70 in imports and $39 in exports.

According to a recent report by the CBE, Egypt's main trading partners were 14 countries, which accounted for 61.1% of the total trade volume, or $67. This included $42 in imports and $25 in exports.

The report ranked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the top trading partner of Egypt during that period, with a trade volume of $8, of which $4 were imports and $3 were exports. The United States came second with a trade volume of $7, of which $4 were imports and $3 were exports.

China was the third largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trading volume of $7, of which $6 were imports and $904 were exports. Saudi Arabia was the fourth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $6, of which $4 were imports and $1 were exports.

Turkey was the fifth largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trade volume of $5, equally divided between imports and exports at $2 each. Germany was the sixth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $4, of which $3 were imports and $1 were exports. Italy was the seventh largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $4, of which $2 were imports and $2 were exports.

The United Kingdom (UK) was the eighth largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trade volume of $4, of which $2 were imports and $2 were exports. India was the ninth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $3, of which $2 were imports and $840m were exports. Spain was the tenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $3, of which $1 were imports and $2 were exports.

Switzerland was the eleventh largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trading volume of $3, of which $2 were imports and $1 were exports. Kuwait was the twelfth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2, of which $2 were imports and $157 were exports. The Netherlands was the thirteenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2, of which $1 were imports and $1 were exports. France was the fourteenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2, of which $1 were imports and $976 were exports.

The CBE also stated that the trade volume with other countries amounted to $42, of which $28 were imports and $14 were exports.