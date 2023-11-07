Egypt's Foreign Trade Reaches $110.407Bn In 2022/23: CBE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) reported that the volume of Egypt's foreign trade during the fiscal year 2022/2023 was about $110, consisting of $70 in imports and $39 in exports.
According to a recent report by the CBE, Egypt's main trading partners were 14 countries, which accounted for 61.1% of the total trade volume, or $67. This included $42 in imports and $25 in exports.
The report ranked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the top trading partner of Egypt during that period, with a trade volume of $8, of which $4 were imports and $3 were exports. The United States came second with a trade volume of $7, of which $4 were imports and $3 were exports.
China was the third largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trading volume of $7, of which $6 were imports and $904 were exports. Saudi Arabia was the fourth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $6, of which $4 were imports and $1 were exports.
Turkey was the fifth largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trade volume of $5, equally divided between imports and exports at $2 each. Germany was the sixth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $4, of which $3 were imports and $1 were exports. Italy was the seventh largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $4, of which $2 were imports and $2 were exports.
The United Kingdom (UK) was the eighth largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trade volume of $4, of which $2 were imports and $2 were exports. India was the ninth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $3, of which $2 were imports and $840m were exports. Spain was the tenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $3, of which $1 were imports and $2 were exports.
Switzerland was the eleventh largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trading volume of $3, of which $2 were imports and $1 were exports. Kuwait was the twelfth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2, of which $2 were imports and $157 were exports. The Netherlands was the thirteenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2, of which $1 were imports and $1 were exports. France was the fourteenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2, of which $1 were imports and $976 were exports.
The CBE also stated that the trade volume with other countries amounted to $42, of which $28 were imports and $14 were exports.
MENAFN07112023000153011029ID1107383969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.