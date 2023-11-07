Standard Chartered Names Mohammed Gad As CEO Of Egypt Branch

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Standard Chartered has appointed Mohammed Gad as the Chief Executive Officer of its newly established branch in Egypt, effective immediately.

Gad is the first CEO of the branch, which received its full banking license from the Central Bank of Egypt in November 2022. Before that, Standard Chartered operated a representative office in the country.

Gad has over 22 years of banking experience and joined Standard Chartered in 2012. He has held various senior roles at the Bank, including CEO of Qatar and Country Head of Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking (CCIB) for Qatar. He has also worked at Mashreq Bank and Arab Bank in the past.

As the CEO of Standard Chartered Egypt, Gad will lead the Bank's expansion in the Egyptian market, where it will offer banking services to sovereign and government-related entities, large corporations, financial institutions, and multinational companies.

Boutros Klink, CEO of Standard Chartered Middle East (excluding UAE), said:“Mohammed has extensive expertise in the region and a strong track record. He will support the nation's aspirations for economic progress by strengthening our client base, product and service offerings, and network consolidation. I am confident that this appointment will enhance our position in the Egyptian market and the region.”