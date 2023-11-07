Cryptocurrency News: GAIA (GAIA) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed GAIA (GAIA) on November 3, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GAIA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

GAIA (GAIA) is an innovative cryptocurrency payment platform offering fast, secure, and eco-friendly digital payment solutions with its native token, GAIA Coin, and GAIA Card. Its native token, GAIA, was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 3, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing GAIA

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of GAIA (GAIA), an innovative and forward-thinking cryptocurrency ecosystem that envisions the future of digital payments. At its core, GAIA is designed to revolutionize the way users conduct financial transactions, providing a seamless and eco-friendly platform for cryptocurrency payments. With a suite of cutting-edge solutions, including GAIA Card, GAIA Pay, and GAIA Coin, GAIA empowers users to engage in fast, secure, and convenient digital payments with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It sets a new standard for digital value exchange, offering an array of features that cater to both everyday consumers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of GAIA is the GAIA Card, which represents the pinnacle of card payment options. It offers various card grades, including 'Classic,' 'Silver,' 'Gold,' 'Platinum,' 'Elite,' 'Signature,' and the highest level, 'Infinite.' With a generous monthly limit of $175,000 USD and no top-up limit, GAIA Card ensures users enjoy unmatched flexibility and convenience in their digital transactions. It's accepted at over 54 million merchants across 200 countries, making it a truly global payment solution.

In addition to its exceptional payment capabilities, GAIA prioritizes security, with a robust system that safeguards personal information and payment data. The platform's commitment to trust and security is underscored by its millions of users across over 200 countries and its partnerships with numerous cryptocurrency projects. GAIA is not just a payment platform; it's a comprehensive ecosystem that includes its native cryptocurrency, GAIA Token. These tokens play a vital role within the GAIA ecosystem, serving as a means of payment, access to services, and participation in reward programs.

GAIA's roadmap highlights its commitment to continuous development and improvement. GAIA has built the platform's architecture, ensuring legal compliance to launching the Exflow service and a swap platform for decentralized trading. With a focus on transparency and interoperability, GAIA seeks to collaborate with global partners and expand its ecosystem, offering users an array of asset types and features. GAIA is more than a payment platform; it's a vision for the future of cryptocurrency payments, characterized by efficiency, security, and global accessibility.

About GAIA Token

GAIA Token is the native cryptocurrency of the GAIA ecosystem, serving as the lifeblood of this innovative digital payment platform. With a total supply of 600,000,000 GAIA, it plays a pivotal role in facilitating transactions within the GAIA ecosystem, offering users a means to pay for services, access various features, and participate in rewarding programs. These tokens are allocated across categories like Foundation reserve, Ecosystem, Marketing, and Foundation, each with its distinct purpose. The GAIA Token stands as a symbol of GAIA's commitment to efficiency, transparency, and reducing payment and service costs, making it an essential component in the journey toward a future of eco-friendly cryptocurrency payments and financial accessibility.

Based on ERC-20, GAIA has a total supply of 600 million (i.e. 600,000,000). The token distribution includes 33.30% for the Ecosystem, 33.30% for the Foundation reserve, 16.67% for Marketing, and 16.67% for the Foundation. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 3, 2023. Investors who are interested in GAIA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

