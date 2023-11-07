'Saturday Night Live' Legend Victoria Jackson Conquers Nashville With First Music-Comedy Album

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Actress, comedienne and Saturday Night Live alum Victoria Jackson has announced the upcoming release of her first music-comedy album, When I Get to Nashville - Available November 10, 2023.

Playing her signature ukulele paired with her instantly-recognizable high-pitched voice, Jackson works her way through When I Get to Nashville with 18 hilarious songs (plus some stand up) about landing in Music City - where she's determined to find her way to the Grand Ole Opry. The album also features a cameo from fellow-SNL star Rob Schneider.

"I want to be the next Minnie Pearl," says Jackson, who followed her grandchildren to Tennessee 11 years ago, and realized that the songs that made her famous and were loved by Johnny Carson and Lorne Michaels might just find a new home on the Opry stage.

Johnny Carson first noticed Jackson's stand-up routine and put her on The Tonight Show ... twenty times. And before long, she was a household name with a lengthy list of credits in TV and film, including six seasons on NBC's Saturday Night Live. Jackson is also the author of Is My Bow Too Big? (White Hall) and Lavender Hair (Broadstreet), about her breast cancer journey and recovery.

"I've been writing since moving here," says Jackson. "My dad, mom and brother died, I got cancer, my 3 dogs died and my husband of 30 years asked for a divorce. It's good songwriting material. All good art comes from pain. Actually, he didn't ask for a divorce - he screamed it, a million times. But we're still married!"

In addition to her new album, Jackson can be seen in the upcoming Christmas comedy Jingle Smells opposite John Schneider, Eric Roberts, and fellow SNL star Jim Breuer.

When I Get to Nashville is available at all digital outlets including Amazon . CDs are available exclusively at VictoriaJackson .