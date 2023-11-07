Catch The Lowest Prices Of The Year At 11.11 Big Sale, Shopee's Biggest Shopping Festival Of The Year

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 November 2023 - Shopee goes into full swing for the year-end shopping season with the biggest savings and lowest prices at its annual 11.11 Big Sale 2023. This 11.11, shoppers can expect an exciting line-up of deals, promotions, and vouchers from their favourite brands and sellers on Shopee, and also unlock greater savings and rewards when they shop on Shopee Live.





11.11 Big Sale 2023 will present Shopee's greatest selection of deals, fun, and entertainment for everyone, and shoppers can look forward to the widest variety of discounted products from over 25 categories, as well as 15% off brand vouchers, $350 cashback, and 50% off Shopee Live.



Shoppers can also look forward to the Biggest Price Drop of the Year. At selected timings of the day, shoppers can cart out shockingly low price deals from favourite brands like Dyson, SK-II, Medicube, Estee Lauder and more!* To sweeten the deal, shoppers can combine shop vouchers and Shopee vouchers at checkout to get the lowest prices.



This 11.11 Big Sale promises unbeatable deals and fun entertainment on Shopee Live, headlined by four well-known influencers:







Countdown to 11.11 Big Sale with Singaporean comedian and actress Patricia Mok from 11 to 1am on 10 November

Catch popular influencers Hailey Teo and Mayiduo, as well as local personality Suhaimi Yusof as they bring shoppers exclusive deals on 11 November Enjoy 50% off purchases made on Shopee Live and hourly voucher drops everyday throughout 11.11 Big Sale

Shopee will also unveil four Big Shopee Bag installations filled with popular products that users can win, from brands such as JBL, GoPro, Sterra, Logitech, New Moon, Paula's Choice, Timberland, and more. To participate, users will need to guess the total value of products in the shopping bag and the user with the closest answer to the total value of each bag will win all the products within the installation. These Big Shopee Bag installations will be located at Jem, Parkway Parade, PLQ Mall, and 313@somerset from 1 to 11 November.Shop the 11.11 Big Sale with $80 off with Citi Cards, exclusively on Shopee from 31 October to 11 November now:#Shopee #1111 #BigSale #ShopeeBag #ShopeeLive #ecommerceThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Shopee Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.