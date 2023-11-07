Four Wounded In Israel Strike On Lebanon Ambulances - Rescuers

Comrades of four paramedics of the Lebanese Amal Movement civil defence teams, wounded after their ambulances were hit in a strike in the town of Tayr Harfa, show their blood-stained flak jackets outside a hospital in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on November 5, 2023 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BEIRUT - Four rescue workers were injured on Sunday in an Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon that hit two ambulances, according to the association that owned the vehicles and state media.

The border area between the two countries has been host to multiple exchanges of fire, in particular between Iran-backed group Hizbollah and Israel, since the start..

Lebanon's National News Agency said the latest Israeli strike targeted two ambulances belonging to the Risala Scout association, which operates rescue teams and is affiliated with the Shiite Amal movement, a Hizbollah ally.

The association said "a drone from the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted... the two vehicles, causing moderate injuries to four paramedics".

It said the attack took place at dawn when the two ambulances were called to evacuate wounded in the village of Tayr Harfa, some three kilometres from the Israeli border.

Since October 7, at least 76 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to an AFP tally, including 58 Hizbollah fighters.

Six soldiers and one civilian have been killed on the Israeli side.

Hizbollah said on Sunday that two more of its fighters had been killed that morning.

Rising tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border have raised concerns that the war could spill over into a wider conflagration.

In his first speech since fighting erupted between Israel and Hamas, Hizbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday accused the United States of being "entirely responsible" for the war.

He also warned Israel against the "folly" of an attack on Lebanon, adding that halting its "aggression against Gaza" would prevent a regional conflict.



