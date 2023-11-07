Netflix increases subscription rates as holiday season kicks off

(MENAFN) Netflix has thrown a curveball just as the holiday season is kicking off, with news of yet another price increase on the horizon for its streaming service. During early November, several Netflix users reported receiving emails notifying them of upcoming price adjustments scheduled for the following month.



Netflix clarified that they have sent out emails containing detailed information about these impending price changes, ensuring that subscribers have one month's notice before the billing date is adjusted. In these emails to members, Netflix underscored that this price hike is intended to enhance the value of their membership by offering a more enriching streaming experience, promising content that can uplift, move, or simply brighten one's day.



It's worth noting that Netflix had previously scaled up the cost of the basic membership without ads for new or returning subscribers during the summer, raising it to USD11.99 per month. However, Netflix has stated that those currently subscribed to the Basic plan can continue with it until they choose to switch plans or decide to cancel their account.



This price increase reflects Netflix's ongoing efforts to sustain and bolster the quality and variety of content available to its subscribers, even as it evolves its pricing structure in response to changing market dynamics and customer expectations.

