(MENAFN) At the Znanie Federal Education Marathon, which was hosted at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov shared insights into the evolving global economic landscape.



He underscored a significant shift in the balance of economic power from Western countries to their Eastern counterparts. According to Siluanov, Western nations are grappling with the erosion of their economic advantage, and in response, they have increasingly turned to the use of economic sanctions as a tool to hinder the economic development of their rivals.



This perspective highlights a broader trend in international relations, where economic competition and geopolitical dynamics are playing a pivotal role in shaping the world order. Siluanov's remarks point to the ongoing transition in global economic influence and the changing dynamics of power on the international stage.



In essence, the message conveyed is that the global process of power redistribution is already well underway, reflecting the complexities and challenges of a shifting global economic landscape.



“The old systems are becoming obsolete, new forces are coming, new economies are emerging – China, Russia, India. The East is actively developing, and the old economies that previously dominated, both economically and politically, are gradually deflating,” he said, stressing that such “changes always happen painfully.”



The minister stated that the West “clings to methods such as using their currencies as weapons to hold other economies back.” Consequently, to “preserve the old order” with bans, Western nations mainly harm their own economies, he declared, whereas “new economies are growing faster, new forces and muscles of countries are increasing and politically they are becoming more powerful.”

