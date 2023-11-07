One Of Gaza Workers Detained Following Israeli War On Gaza Dies In Israeli Custody

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

The Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) confirmed today that detainee Majed Ahmed Zaqoul; one of the Gaza workers who was detained by Israeli forces following the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, has died in Ofer Israeli Prison.

In a joint statement, the detainees' commission and PPS said the occupation 'concealed the crime of assassinating' prisoner Zaqoul, 32, until Israeli media announced his death, claiming that it was not possible to confirm his identity at the time.

According to the statement, Zaqoul moved to the West Bank three years ago and was suffering from cancer, adding that he went to work within the 1948 territories six months ago, as did thousands of Palestinians.

Zaqoul is married with a child, and his family lives in Gaza.

According to testimonies of Palestinian workers who were released several days ago by Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing, Zaqoul was subjected to a systematic assassination, similar to what happened to detainees Omar Daraghmeh and Arafat Hamdan, who were also killed as a result of torture in Israeli jails last month.

The occupation continues to detain citizens of Gaza, whose numbers are unknown

and refuses to reveal any information regarding their identities, places of detention, and health conditions.

Meanwhile, the commission and PPS confirmed that fears are mounting over their fate, especially in light of the horrific testimonies recently given by the released workers.

With the killing of Zaoul, the number of Palestinian prisoners killed in Israeli jails rose to 240 since 1967.