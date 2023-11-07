Palestinian, 18, Dies Of Critical Wounds, Two Others Injured With Live Fire In Bethlehem-Area Confrontations

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

Three Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli forces' live fire, including a critical gunshot wound to the head, during confrontations that broke out in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem,

according to security sources. The 18-year-old who sustained a critical injury succumbed to his wounds shortly after, according to the Ministry of Health.

Security sources said that confrontations erupted at the western entrance of the Beit-Fajjar town, during which Israeli military soldiers fired live ammunition, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades toward the town's residents, shooting and injuring three people by live fire, including a youth with critical injuries.

The youth, who was identified as 18-year-old Yousif Jalal Taqatqa, died of his critical wounds shortly after reaching the hospital.

The killing of Taqatqa brings up the total number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation in the West Bank since early morning today, Friday, to seven and since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, to 160.