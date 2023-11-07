Kraft Heinz presents innovative pickle-flavored ketchup

(MENAFN) The Kraft Heinz Co. has made a flavorful announcement by unveiling its upcoming product, a pickle-flavored ketchup, and aptly terms it a "big dill." In a press release, the company highlighted the results of a Datassential Report from the previous month, revealing that a substantial 73 percent of Americans have a penchant for pickle flavors. This insight has motivated Heinz to tap into the widespread love for pickles with its latest condiment creation.



Katie Peterson, Heinz's director of innovation, shared her perspective, stating that their focus has been on delivering innovative condiments that offer a combination of deliciousness and unexpectedness over the past few years. She emphasized that the current pickle trend in the United States resonates with the fervent affection that HEINZ fans have for the brand. Consequently, it seemed only natural to fuse these two beloved tastes, culminating in the creation of Heinz Pickle Ketchup.



The eagerly anticipated Heinz Pickle Ketchup is scheduled to make its debut on store shelves in the United States early in 2024, promising to bring a unique and exciting flavor to condiment enthusiasts. Interestingly, the product has already become available at select locations in the United Kingdom, offering a sneak peek of the delectable fusion for international customers. This introduction reflects Heinz's commitment to satisfying the evolving tastes of its consumers and their unwavering passion for its iconic brand.

