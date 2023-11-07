Swiss Prime Site AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Swiss Prime Site: Changes to the Board of Directors

07.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE Zug, 7. November 2023

Detlef Trefzger nominated for election to the Board of Directors Christopher Chambers will not stand for re-election in March 2024 Detlef Trefzger nominated for election to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site will propose Detlef Trefzger for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2024. Detlef Trefzger served as CEO of the global logistics company Kühne+Nagel from 2013 to 2022. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at DB Schenker over 15 years, including member of the executive board and divisional head of global contract logistics and supply chain management. At the start of his career, Detlef Trefzger worked at Siemens in the business area Industrial Systems and as a strategy consultant at the management consultancy Roland Berger. He currently serves on the boards of several renowned companies, including easyJet in the United Kingdom and Acceleron in Switzerland. Detlef Trefzger holds a PhD in Business Administration from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Ton Büchner, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: ((Detlef has a long track record in strategic management at global companies and will contribute new perspectives from the logistics and industrial sectors, where he was also responsible for real estate strategy. He is well acquainted with the governance of listed companies and has a wide and dense network both in Switzerland and internationally. I am delighted to propose Detlef to our shareholders for election to the Board of Directors.)) Christopher Chambers will not stand for re-election in March 2024

Christopher Chambers has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. He will therefore orderly retire from the Board in March 2024. Christopher Chambers has been a member of Board of Directors since 2009. Ton Büchner said: ((Christopher has been a very knowledgeable and highly dedicated member of the board. In particular, we have benefitted from his strategic investment acumen as well as his experience in corporate transactions and capital markets. I respect his decision after the long tenure and would like to thank him on behalf of the entire board for his valuable contribution to the development of Swiss Prime Site.)) The invitation to the 2024 Annual General Meeting will be published together with the Annual

