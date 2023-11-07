EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy receives follow-up order from Canadian oil producer worth more than CAD 4 million

07.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy receives follow-up order from Canadian oil producer worth more than CAD 4 million

Supply of fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs)

Order amount will be recognized as revenue in the current fiscal year SFC Energy's VFD systems significantly reduce costs through unique installation and operational benefits Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 7, 2023 – SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received a significant follow-up order for its fully integrated Variable Frequency Drives Systems (VFDs). The customer is an oil producer in the Canadian province of Alberta. The order amounts to more than CAD 4 million and will fully impact sales and earnings in the current fiscal year. The Canadian oil company again relies on the proven expertise of SFC Energy's successful VFD systems. The VFD systems are used by the customer to operate electric submersible pumps to artificially lift oil on their well pads. The integration of the VFD systems helps to significantly reduce the installation and operating costs. They also improve pump uptimes and optimize pump operation, which significantly increases the volume of oil pumped. Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG: "We are very pleased about this follow-up order, as it is proof of our customer's high level of satisfaction with our efficient energy control systems. There is no doubt that SFC Energy's VFDs have proven to be extremely efficient and reliable, as their use enables higher performance, automates processes and simplifies logistics. With our system and integration expertise and our clean, innovative product solutions, we can significantly improve the environmental footprint of oil and gas producers." For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.



About SFC Energy AG SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ).



SFC IR and Press Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email:

Web: sfc

07.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 85649 Brunnthal-Nord Germany Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0007568578 WKN: 756857 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1766145



End of News EQS News Service