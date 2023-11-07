EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Manz AG with significant jump in earnings in the first nine months of 2023

07.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG with significant jump in earnings in the first nine months of 2023



Revenues of EUR 195 million

EBITDA, EBIT, and net profit clearly positive Momentum in the third quarter slowed by the global economy

Reutlingen, November 07, 2023 – Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technology portfolio, slightly improved its revenues in the first nine months of the year and achieved a turnaround in both EBIT and consolidated net profit. Revenues amounted to EUR 195.0 million (previous year: EUR 191.4 million); including inventory changes and own work capitalized, total operating performance amounted to EUR 208.6 million and was therefore slightly below the previous year (EUR 211.5 million) due to a significant reduction in changes in inventories. The EBITDA more than doubled, from just under EUR 8 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 18.2 million. EBIT turned significantly positive, from EUR -619 thousand in the first nine months of 2022 to EUR 9.5 million in the same period of this year. The turnaround was achieved in earnings before taxes (EBT) as well as in consolidated net profit. EBT amounted to EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR -1.8 million), while net profit amounted to EUR 6.9 million (previous year: EUR -3.1 million). Correspondingly, undiluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.81 after EUR

-0.36 at the end of September last year. Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: „The global economic outlook continues to deteriorate, and we are of course noticing this at the moment, particularly in terms of incoming orders. Nevertheless, not only were we able to acquire a number of new customers in the first nine months of this year, we are also noticing a clear interest in the market for our cutting-edge technology. In the short term, but also in the medium and long term, we will benefit significantly from the massive demand for battery systems and electronic components and will partially compensate for the temporary weakness in incoming orders by the end of the year. In the medium term, we are operating in fast-growing markets and hold a leading position in each of them. This will also pay off operationally in the coming years.“



Revenues in EUR million 9M 2023 9M 2022 Group 195.0 191.4 Mobility & Battery Solutions 75.9 73.0 Industry Solutions 119.1 118.3

EBITDA in EUR million 9M 2023 9M 2022* Group 18.2 8.0 Mobility & Battery Solutions 8.0 -4.2 Industry Solutions 10.2 12.2

EBIT in Mio. EUR 9M 2023 9M 2022* Group 9.5 -0.6 Mobility & Battery Solutions 4.3 -7.7 Industry Solutions 5.2 7.0

*) Adjustment after restatement due to value adjustments on advance payments in inventories in 2021.

The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment increased its revenues by 4% from EUR 73.0 million to EUR 75.9 million in the first nine months of the year and improved its segment earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from EUR -7.7 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 4.3 million. Incoming orders amounted to EUR 51.9 million in the first nine months of 2023, almost 50% below the previous year's figure of EUR 102.4 million. At EUR 119.1 million, the Industry Solutions segment slightly exceeded the previous year's solid revenues' level of EUR 118.3 million. Segment earnings before interest and taxes amounted to EUR 5.2 million after EUR 7.0 million in the first nine months of the previous year. Incoming orders in the period from January to September 2023 amounted to EUR 83.8 million, also down roughly 50% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 177.4 million). Manfred Hochleitner, CFO, comments: „In a difficult market environment, we succeeded in increasing all relevant key figures in the income statement compared to the previous year. We are therefore reaffirming our guidance for 2023, although we expect to reach the lower end of the forecast range due to the ongoing economic headwinds.“



Manz AG – engineering tomorrow's production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company. With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics and energy, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized individual machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production. Technologically, Manz's production systems are based on many years of experience in the fields of automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry and digital printing. With currently approximately 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In the 2022 fiscal year, the Group generated revenues of around 251 million euros.

Contact:

Manz AG Axel Bartmann Tel.: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-395 E-Mail:



Kirchhoff Consult AG Mario Groß Tel.: +49 (0)40 – 609 186 82 E-Mail:





07.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Manz AG Steigäckerstr. 5 72768 Reutlingen Germany Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0 Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3 WKN: A0JQ5U Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1766331



End of News EQS News Service