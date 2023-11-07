|
Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first nine months of 2023
Interim Results January to September 2023
Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first nine months of 2023
Group FFO of €456.3
million (€1.15 per share) NAV decreased to €18,602.0
million (€46.86 per share) Vacancy rate remains at very low level
Berlin, November 7, 2023. In a challenging environment for the real estate industry, Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first nine months of 2023.
The segment revenue Rental was €465.1
million (+6.2%). The in-place rent per square meter was €7.66 (+2.8%). The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.7%.
Other relevant KPIs also saw a stable development. The Group FFO
was €456.3
million, which was slightly above the prior-year level. On a per-share basis, the Group FFO
came to €1.15. The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 8.7% since year-end 2022 to €18,602.0
million or €46.86 per share. The LTV was stable at 28.7%.
Key numbers
| Financial KPIs
| 9M 2023
| 9M 2022
| Change
| Adjusted EBITDA Rental
| € million
| 465.1
| 438.1
| +6.2%
| Adjusted EBITDA Value-add
| € million
| 7.9
| 9.5
| -16.8%
| Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales
| € million
| 1.4
| 10.3
| -86.4%
| Adjusted EBITDA Development
| € million
| 0.5
| 9.3
| -94.6%
| Adjusted EBITDA Nursing
| € million
| 53.9
| 64.6
| -16.6%
| Adjusted EBITDA Total
| € million
| 528.8
| 531.8
| -0.6%
| Group FFO
| € million
| 456.3
| 441.5
| +3.4%
| Group FFO per share
| €
| 1.15
| 1.11
| +3.6%
| Profit for the period
| € million
| -1,300.5
| 913.8
| >-100%
|
|
|
|
|
| Balance sheet
|
| Sep. 30, 2023
| Dec. 31, 2022
| Change
| Investment properties
| € million
| 25,406.2
| 27,301.9
| -6.9%
| Equity
| € million
| 15,455.2
| 16,775.1
| -7.9%
| LTV
| %
| 28.8
| 28.1
| +0.7%
| NAV
| € million
| 18,602.0
| 20,361.0
| -8.6%
| NAV per share
| €
| 46.86
| 51.30
| -8.7%
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-financial KPIs
|
| Sep. 30, 2023
| Sep. 30, 2022
| Change
| Number of owned residential units
|
| 140,178
| 140,079
| +0.1%
| In-place rent (residential)
| €/sqm
| 7.66
| 7.45
| +2.8%
| Vacancy rate (residential)
| %
| 1.7
| 1.8
| -0.1%
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 30 September 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.
