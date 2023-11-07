               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Goa Govt To Set Up Kunbi Craft Handloom Village At Ugem


11/7/2023 4:17:09 AM

(MENAFN- KNN India) Panaji, Nov 7 (KNN) The Goa Handicrafts Rural and Small Scale Industries(GHRSSIDC) has invited online bids for the development of Kunbi Craft Handloom Village at Ugem, Sanguem near the Salaulim dam.

As per reports, Center has already approved grant of Rs 10 crore for the project in January last year.

The village will come up at Survey No. 25/2 &26/3 of Ugem-Salaulim Village, Sanguem Taluka, South Goa.

Earlier, the consultancy management for the state-of-the-art Kunbi Handloom Crafts Village was awarded to Darashaw and Co Pvt Ltd (DCPL).

The state government will pay Rs 43 lakh to the company for the entire work.

KNN Bureau

MENAFN07112023000155011030ID1107383783

