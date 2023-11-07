India And Australia Forge Research Collaborations In AI, Agriculture & Healthcare

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 7 (KNN) Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that five MoUs between Australian and Indian Higher Education Institutes have been exchanged to facilitate research collaborations in areas like AI, agriculture, water management, critical minerals and healthcare.

The union minister informed at the Australia India Education and Skill Council's (AIESC) first-ever education and skill meet. The Australia India Education and Skill Council (AIESC) meet was held at IIT Gandhinagar, was chaired by Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jason Clare, Australian minister for education, and Brendan O'Connor, Australian minister for skills and training.

In the first-ever education and skill meet, the two countries discussed joint skill collaborations, partnerships between higher educational institutions on joint degrees, and visas for Indian students and research scholars.

During the meet, Pradhan highlighted 2023 as a landmark year for Australia and India, particularly for cooperation in the areas of education and skill development.

The inaugural AIESC meeting will act as a catalyst in charting new roadmaps for building stronger knowledge bridges, advancing

mutual priorities in education and skill development, boosting people-to-people linkages and establishing the knowledge vertical as one of the strongest pillars of India-Australia ties, he said.

KNN Bureau