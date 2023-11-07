Irish Government to Introduce Paid Accommodation for Ukrainian Refugees Amid Housing Crisis

(MENAFN) The Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, has revealed plans to implement a policy requiring Ukrainian refugees to cover the costs of their accommodation in Ireland. While Ireland has been considered one of the most generous European Union member states in providing free lodging for refugees, Varadkar explained that the current influx has put significant strain on housing resources. During an official visit to South Korea, Varadkar emphasized that the large numbers of arrivals have necessitated a change in approach. He aims to introduce the new policy by the end of the year, with the goal of alleviating pressure on housing resources and allowing authorities to address other pressing matters.



Varadkar highlighted that many other European Union member states do not offer unlimited, state-provided accommodation without charge, and he aims to align Ireland's policies with those of other Western European nations. He clarified that approximately 30 percent of the 500 to 800 Ukrainians arriving in Ireland each week have previously sought temporary protection in another European state before continuing their journey to Ireland. Despite the policy change, Varadkar emphasized that Ukrainians will continue to be welcomed in Ireland.



In addition to ending free accommodation, the Irish government is also considering adjustments to social welfare benefits to incentivize Ukrainian refugees to actively seek employment. Details of these changes are yet to be finalized.





