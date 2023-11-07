Legal Battle Ensues as Berlusconi Family Seeks to Evict Women Involved in Controversial Arrangement

(MENAFN) The late Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family has initiated legal proceedings to evict 20 women who were provided accommodations in his properties as compensation for their involvement in his high-profile prostitution trials, as reported by Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.



Berlusconi, who passed away from leukemia in June, was acquitted in February of allegations that he paid 24 models and showgirls to provide false testimony in a 2014 trial. This trial centered on accusations that he engaged in illicit activities with an underage Moroccan prostitute. While Berlusconi acknowledged offering financial support and housing to these women, he maintained that these gestures were intended to compensate for the reputational harm they endured during the trials.



Although Berlusconi described the gatherings held at his Milan and Sardinia residences as "elegant dinners," Italian media and prosecutors characterized them as extravagant and indulgent parties.



The Berlusconi family is now seeking to remove the women from the properties, but some are reportedly contesting the eviction. Among them is 45-year-old Barbara Guerra, who has presented an audio recording in which the late prime minister pledges to grant her ownership of a house near Milan after a pending corruption trial concludes. In the recording, Berlusconi purportedly asserts, "I promise you that the house will be yours. I swear to you on my children. It is not possible now because that would be corruption... I’m happy to give it to you, it’s not a burden for me."



MENAFN07112023000045015687ID1107383762