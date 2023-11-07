Small businesses progressively depend on credit cards

(MENAFN) Small businesses are increasingly finding themselves in a tight spot due to sustained high inflation and escalating borrowing expenses, leading them to rely significantly on credit cards as a critical means of financial support. A recently published Small Business Index by Intuit Quickbooks reveals a noteworthy trend: a substantial number of small enterprises have turned to credit cards over the past year for funding, setting them apart from larger corporations. In the United States, the report shows that 30 percent of small businesses have used credit cards as their primary or secondary source of funding, while an additional 22 percent have sought loans or lines of credit to cover their operational expenses.



The surge in credit card utilization among small business owners can be traced back to 2021 when inflation started to surge, and this trend has shown a consistent upward trajectory ever since. In total, monthly credit card spending by small businesses now averages 20 percent higher than the pre-pandemic era, equating to approximately USD3,000 per business. The report notes that the combined impact of inflation and rising interest rates has presented unique challenges for small businesses, prompting many of them to increasingly turn to credit cards as a financial lifeline.



The Federal Reserve's rapid increase in interest rates over the past year, marked by 11 consecutive rate hikes, aims to combat inflation and cool the economy. In just 16 months, interest rates soared from near zero to 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, constituting the most accelerated tightening of monetary policy since the 1980s. These interest rate hikes typically lead to higher interest costs on both consumer and business loans, causing a slowdown in economic activity by compelling employers to curtail their expenditures. However, the Intuit report suggests that small businesses, in particular, are bearing the brunt of these changes, as they rely extensively on accessible credit to sustain their day-to-day operations.

