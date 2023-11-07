EU's Borrell Admits Western Diplomatic Moral Failure in Israeli-Palestinian War

(MENAFN) European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has openly admitted that Western diplomacy holds a significant share of responsibility for the recent escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He emphasized that the root causes of the issue were neglected, leading to what he described as a "collective political and moral failure."



Addressing the European Union Ambassadors Conference, Borrell emphasized that the failure stemmed from a genuine reluctance to address the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian problem. He stressed that the international community, particularly the Western nations, must take an active role in resolving the conflict.



In response, Borrell outlined the European Union's immediate focus on providing humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, while also emphasizing the long-term goal of working towards a comprehensive and definitive settlement. He proposed a "humanitarian pause" complemented by access for hostages through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as an initial step towards their release.



Additionally, Borrell cautioned against an excessive response from Israel, suggesting that it could result in a loss of support from the international community. He firmly stated that a military solution is not viable and even if Hamas were dismantled, true peace in the region would remain elusive.



