PSC-6234 3U 400-Watt 28VDC Input Conduction Cooled


11/7/2023 4:11:54 AM

VITA 62 compliant 3U power supply for conduction cooled systems. Load sharing circuitry for up to 4 modules.

PSC-6234 3U 400-Watt 6-channel plug-in or bulkhead mounted Power Supply for conduction cooled OpenVPX systems. Designed for mission critical applications. VITA 62 power connector. Reverse side wedge locks. Dawn's embedded RuSH technology provides intelligence for precision monitoring and control. Many non-standard features are available through custom firmware.

  • 3U conduction cooled models available on 1′′ form factor.
  • True 6-channel design provides full OpenVPX support.
  • 400 Watts output power over a wide temperature range.
  • Embedded RuSH Technology actively monitors temperature plus voltage and current on each rail.
  • Factory programmable power sequencing and shutdown control for each voltage rail.
  • Over Voltage, Over Current and Over Temperature protection.
  • I2C interface for status and control.
  • Optional 3-axis accelerometer and real time clock records and time stamps shock events.

