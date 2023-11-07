PSC-6234 3U 400-Watt 28VDC Input Conduction Cooled

PSC-6234 3U 400-Watt 6-channel plug-in or bulkhead mounted Power Supply for conduction cooled OpenVPX systems. Designed for mission critical applications. VITA 62 power connector. Reverse side wedge locks. Dawn's embedded RuSH technology provides intelligence for precision monitoring and control. Many non-standard features are available through custom firmware.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.