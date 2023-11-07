14 People Killed In Southern Chile Fire

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Fourteen people - eight adults and six minors - were killed by a fire in a camp located in the town of Coronel, in the Biobio region, southern Chile, authorities said Monday.

“Unfortunately, 14 residents of our community died,” involving three families, said Javier Valencia, the deputy mayor of Coronel.

A preliminary report said that the fire originated in a light material house built with cans and pallets in a camp.

According to the official report, the fire quickly burned the affected house and spread to an adjacent one.

The deputy mayor said that the number of people living in camps has increased recently. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author