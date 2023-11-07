Magnitude Of Earthquake In Solomon Islands Revised From 5.4 To 5.6

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Solomon Islands at 0747 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 8.27 degrees south latitude and 160.75 degrees east longitude. ■

