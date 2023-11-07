Ukraine's Finance Minister Warns of EU Spillover Crisis

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko has issued a stark warning, emphasizing that a shortage of financial aid for Ukraine could lead the country into a crisis that might have far-reaching consequences for the European Union (EU). As Ukraine faces the challenge of securing further support from Western backers, Marchenko highlighted the critical importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability in addition to managing the ongoing conflict.



Speaking to Politico ahead of a crucial vote on Ukraine's 2024 budget in the national parliament, Marchenko revealed that without additional support, the budget could face a shortfall of at least USD29 billion. He stressed that while the war remains a significant concern, an economic crisis within Ukraine could exacerbate the situation and potentially spill over into European Union member states.



Marchenko underlined the potential repercussions of such a crisis, including increased migration, economic spillover effects, and rising prices on essential commodities across Europe.



He also reiterated Ukraine's longstanding desire to gain access to Russian assets frozen in Western countries since the early stages of the conflict. These assets, estimated to be valued at a minimum of USD300 billion, have been a subject of contention, with Ukraine advocating for their seizure and transfer, while the West has yet to establish a legal framework for such action.





