Arab States Condemn Israeli Minister's Nuclear Threat Against Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu's shocking suggestion of using nuclear weapons on Gaza has sparked widespread condemnation from Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and others. Although Eliyahu has been suspended, the severity of his comments continues to reverberate across the region.



Eliyahu's controversial remarks were made during an interview on Radio Kol Berama, where he expressed that deploying nuclear weapons against the Palestinian enclave was one potential course of action. His interviewer further emphasized that such an attack would result in the total devastation of the area. Following the outcry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose to suspend, rather than dismiss, Eliyahu from his ministerial position.



The Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly criticized Eliyahu's comments, viewing them as evidence of extreme and brutal sentiments within the Israeli government. They pointed out that the decision to merely suspend Eliyahu reflects a disturbing disregard for basic human values, morality, religious principles, and international law.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed grave concerns, deeming Eliyahu's statements a violation of international law and an incitement to commit severe breaches of International Humanitarian Law, potentially constituting war crimes and even hinting at a genocidal intent.



Jordan echoed these sentiments, characterizing Eliyahu's words as a call for genocide and a hate crime that demands attention.



The Qatari Foreign Ministry joined the chorus of condemnation, vehemently denouncing the Israeli minister's threat to strike Gaza with a nuclear bomb. They labeled it a grave incitement to a war crime, emphasizing the severity of Eliyahu's statement and the urgent need for international scrutiny.



MENAFN07112023000045015687ID1107383743