New York grapple with slow downtown recovery as study reveals lagging foot traffic

(MENAFN) According to a recent study, New York City's once-thriving business districts are still grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, with foot traffic remaining at just two-thirds of its pre-pandemic levels. The analysis, conducted by the University of Toronto, reveals that the city's Midtown and Lower Manhattan districts are currently experiencing only 66 percent of the foot traffic seen in 2019. This places New York City among the cities with the slowest downtown recovery rates across the United States, aligning it with other urban centers that have struggled to entice employees back to their downtown areas.



New York City's substantial 33 percent decrease in foot traffic positions it at a rather lowly 54th place out of the 66 cities examined in the study. Surprisingly, even cities such as San Francisco, which faced significant challenges in reviving their downtown regions post-COVID, have fared relatively better, with a 67 percent recovery in foot traffic.



Karen Chapple, the director of the University of Toronto's School of Cities, shed light on some of the factors contributing to New York's sluggish recovery. She noted that part of the issue lies in commercial office tenants gradually relinquishing their leases, causing a notable decline in downtown activity.



However, it's worth noting that the Partnership of the City of New York, an organization representing some of Wall Street's major players, contested the accuracy of the University of Toronto's findings. The organization's CEO, Kathryn Wylde, suggested that New York City encompasses business districts across its five boroughs, some of which have likely experienced an increase in foot traffic due to the growing prevalence of remote work. She emphasized that comparing New York's diverse urban landscape to smaller cities with single downtown areas might not provide a fair basis for evaluation.

