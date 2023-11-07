Obama Strategist Urges Biden to Consider Stepping Aside for 2024 Election

(MENAFN) David Axelrod, the chief strategist behind former President Barack Obama's political campaigns, has suggested that President Joe Biden should contemplate forgoing his 2024 re-election bid due to concerns about his age expressed by voters.



In a Twitter post on Sunday, Axelrod emphasized that the ultimate decision lies with Biden, stating, "Only Joe Biden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise, whether it’s in his best interest or the country’s."



Axelrod's remarks were prompted by a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, which indicated that former President Donald Trump is leading Biden in five out of the six crucial "swing states" anticipated to play a pivotal role in the 2024 election. The poll revealed Trump holding a four to 11 percentage point lead over Biden in these key states, with Biden leading by a slim two-point margin in Wisconsin.



Furthermore, the poll highlighted that 71 percent of respondents believe Biden, at 80 years old, may be too old to serve effectively, and 62 percent expressed concerns about his mental acuity for the role. Another survey released by CBS News on Sunday showed Trump leading Biden with a 51-48 margin nationwide. Respondents also indicated a belief that they would fare better financially under Trump (45-18 margin) and that he would lower the likelihood of the United States becoming involved in a war (43-23).



