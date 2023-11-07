Judge calls on Trump`s attorney to ‘control him’

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump found himself at the center of a heated courtroom exchange during his fraud case in New York. Trump, who testified for the first time, vigorously contested allegations made by New York Attorney General Letitia James, insisting that he and fellow executives did not manipulate property values for advantageous loan terms.

Throughout the proceedings, Trump voiced his belief that he is being targeted by politically motivated prosecutors across the nation, asserting that Democratic district attorneys, attorneys general, and United States attorneys are united against him. He accused James of orchestrating a "political witch hunt" and contended that Judge Arthur Engoron harbored bias against him.



Engoron, the presiding judge, frequently interrupted Trump's testimony, expressing frustration with responses that strayed into political commentary. He reminded Trump's legal team that the courtroom was not a platform for political rallies, urging them to address the matter promptly.



As the ex-president continued to share his perspectives on the case, Judge Engoron warned that he would intervene if Trump's responses were not reined in, potentially drawing unfavorable conclusions. Meanwhile, James is pursuing damages of USD250 million in her lawsuit against Trump. This legal battle coincides with the ex-president facing felony charges in four separate criminal cases.



