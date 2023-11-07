Netanyahu Proposes Long-term Security Role in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with ABC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the country's potential role in Gaza following the current conflict with Hamas. Netanyahu indicated that Israel may need to assume an "overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an "indefinite" period after the war concludes. He emphasized the importance of maintaining security in the region to prevent the resurgence of Hamas-led terror activities.



Netanyahu's remarks appear to differ from previous statements made by senior Israeli officials. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had previously emphasized that Israeli troops should not be tasked with managing the day-to-day affairs in the Gaza Strip. Gallant suggested that Israel would work towards establishing a new "security reality" in the area post-conflict and may seek to hand over governance to a third party.



These comments highlight the complex considerations and challenges facing Israel in determining its long-term approach to security and governance in Gaza. The proposal for an extended Israeli security presence in the region reflects concerns about the potential resurgence of Hamas-led violence in the absence of such measures. However, it also raises questions about the feasibility and implications of an extended Israeli role in Gaza, particularly in light of international perspectives on the matter.



