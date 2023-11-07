(MENAFN) Since the onset of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, Ukrainian investigators have initiated over 8,200 criminal cases related to draft dodging, as reported by Ukrainian outlet Vesti.ua. The Zakarpatye Region, bordering Slovakia and Hungary, leads with 967 cases, followed by Eastern Dnepropetrovsk Region with 763 cases, and southern Nikolayev Region with 644 cases. Lvov and Volyn Regions also feature prominently in the top five, registering 555 and 491 draft dodging cases respectively.



While the number of criminal cases against draft evaders is still relatively low, Ukrainian officials have consistently expressed concerns regarding the scale of the issue. Deputy Defense Minister Natalya Kalmykova stated in mid-October that "tens, hundreds of thousands of people" have sought to evade the draft amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. She emphasized the need for legislation to address and resolve this challenge.



In addition to pursuing draft dodgers, authorities in Ukraine have actively explored various avenues to strengthen the military's ranks. The Ukrainian military faced significant losses during the summer counteroffensive, with Moscow estimating Kiev's casualties at over 90,000 soldiers. As Ukraine continues to grapple with the demands of the conflict, efforts to bolster its military capabilities remain a critical priority.



This surge in criminal cases for draft evasion sheds light on the complex realities faced by Ukraine as it navigates the ongoing conflict with Russia. Balancing the need for a robust military response with the challenges of mobilization and draft enforcement underscores the complexities inherent in Ukraine's current geopolitical landscape.



