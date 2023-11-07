Cancelling Rides, Surge Prices, And More, This 70-Year-Old Uber Driver Has Strategies To Earn ₹23 Lakh A Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 70-year-old Uber driver from North Carolina USA has a trick up his sleeve to earn big dollars -- cancelling over 30 percent of his rides each year, Business Insider reported. Identified as Bill, the Uber driver earned around $28,000 or over ₹23 lakh from 1,500 trips in 2022, as per the report, a retiree who drives for Uber \"to get out\", maximised his profits by taking steps to eliminate extra spend and avoiding \"long and unprofitable\" trips, it added Read: Uber charged a US couple ₹24 lakh for a single ride. Here's what happened next...\"I only take rides that are worthwhile and profitable. I drive to get out and don't need the money. I love it,\" Bill explained hourly earnings are down to $15-20 post-Covid, whereas during the pandemic he pulled in $50/hour due to the low availability of Uber drivers, according to Bill. He however shared other methods to pump in the dollars Read: Uber Completes 10 Years in India, Says Drivers Earned Over ₹50,000 CroreOne among these is parking near high-traffic areas such as airports, bars, and restaurants between 10 pm and 2.30 am peak hours on Fridays and Saturdays to grab surge pricing fares.\"When a plane lands and people request Ubers the price jumps drastically. A 20-minute ride goes from $10 to $20 to $40 and sometimes $50. The driver gets just short of 50 percent so a 35-minute ride can get you $30 to $60,\" he explained Read: Former Google employee works as Uber driver in Bengaluru; Find out whyBill has used the US IRS rate of $0.65 per mile standard mileage to calculate what rides will offer his base pay and above and only takes those. \"I don't work unless we have a surge. The surges are much more infrequent, and I'm not going anywhere for $0.61 a mile. There is no profit on many rides that only offer the base pay,\" he explained trick? Avoiding one-way trips. He shared an experience driving a passenger to a rural place for $27, but having to return \"free\" without a ride also cancels rides liberally -- notching a cancel rate of 34 percent -- much higher than Uber's 10 percent recommended levels. While not imposed, drivers with a higher than 10 percent cancel rate miss out on perks such as petrol discounts and other rewards, besides the possibility of losing account access Read: Uber will now allow users to book Hot Air Balloon rides. Here's how it worksHowever, Bill is unfazed by the consequences. \"I don't really care about the ratings. I just want to enjoy myself and make a little money on the side,\" he added.

